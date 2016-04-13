Subscribe
megainarmy-shutterstock-com
13 April 2016

ITMA granted Royal Charter

The Institute of Trademark Attorneys (ITMA) has been granted a Royal Charter.

ITMA revealed today, April 13, that the charter was granted during a meeting of the Privy Council held yesterday, April 12, at Windsor Castle.

The Privy Council is a group of advisors to the Queen that takes decisions including the granting of charters, which give special status to incorporated bodies.

According to the council, granting a charter is a way of “incorporating a body … turning it from a collection of individuals into a single legal entity”.

ITMA will be known as the Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys once the charter receives the official great seal later this year. A date has not yet been released for when that will be.

Chris McLeod, president of ITMA, said: “Holding a Royal Charter will give further public recognition for the high standards in qualification, regulation and continuing professional development of our members.

“The increased profile will also help to protect consumers—by using a chartered trademark attorney the public and businesses will be assured of the high standard of service our members provide.”

