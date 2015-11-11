Subscribe
themalni-shutterstock-com
11 November 2015Trademarks

IPEC dishes out maximum £500k fine to bogus IPO

The Intellectual Property Enterprise Court (IP EC) has handed out the maximum £500,000 ($758,000) fine to an agency that was passing itself off as the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO).

The Intellectual Property Agency was found to have been deceiving trademark owners making them believe it was the IPO. In a judgment handed down yesterday, November 10, the IPA was found liable for trademark infringement and passing off.

Harri Mattias Jonasson, director of the agency, issued renewal notices to IP owners stating that their rights were due to expire. Jonasson charged IP owners six times the amount required by the IPO.

The IPO charges £200 for the first class of goods and services that a trademark covers and £50 for each class after that.

The case was heard on September 29. As well as the £500,000 in damages the IPEC also awarded the IPO legal costs.

Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe, the UK’s IP minister, said she welcomed the “ stiff sanctions”.

“Deliberately misleading consumers into thinking they are engaging with an official government agency is a very serious matter,” she said.

“Such representations of this kind will not be tolerated and with the help of the IPO we take the issue of protecting IP seriously across government,” she added.

Chris McLeod, president of the Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys, said it is “important to crack down on companies and individuals who deliberately try to mislead and deceive the public”.

He advised all IP owners who receive an invoice from an “unusual source” to seek help from a registered attorney.

“Registered trademark attorneys can detect fraudulent invoices and correspondence at a glance. Our members regularly advise their clients on unsolicited letters, which usually have little or no connection to genuine trademark protection,” he added.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges