Subscribe
12 December 2013Trademarks

IP Summit: European trademark reform

A panel of industry experts discussed the proposals for European trademark reform at the PanEuropean IP Summit on Wednesday.

Chairing the roundtable, Julien Scicluna, trademark and design attorney at Laurent & Charras, said that although there has been some harmonisation of trademark law across Europe in the last 20 years, more is needed at a national level.

Coexistence of trademark systems at a national and Union level is a “cornerstone” of the EU’s approach to IP protection, he said.

Earlier this year the European Commission released a package of proposals for trademark reform in the EU.

Diana Versteeg, chairman at MARQUES, said the reform’s objective is to further foster innovation and economic growth for “an IPR-intensive union of countries”, while increasing legal certainty. Small- to medium-sized entities (SMEs) are becoming more international, so it is necessary to clarify the provisions of the statute and remove any ambiguities, she said.

She added that it was also important for users of the European trademark system to cooperate and “find common ground wherever possible.”

Versteeg supports the codifying of the IP Translator decision, which clarifies how to classify goods and services, into EU trademark law.

On the subject of fees, Versteeg said that Office for Harmonization in the Internal Market is doing an efficient job, as “more money is coming out than going in”, though strongly opposes the proposal that any “significant surplus” be returned to the EU. It must be defined what is “significant”, she said.

Furthermore, she added, the money should be used for other IP-related projects like studies. It should not go to the EU “because who knows where it will go?” she said.

A vote on how to proceed on the reform is due in April, though a member of the audience suggested it be delayed.

Versteeg said that if we don’t act now, we’ll reach a stalemate.

“I hope that we’ll come up with [new] proposals sooner rather than later,” she said. “It is better to compromise than have a freeze situation where we go back to square one.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act