Subscribe
anton-balazh-shutterstock-com-1
Anton Balazh / Shutterstock.com
15 April 2015Trademarks

IP lawyers suspended from OAPI in Madrid Protocol row

The African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) has suspended several of its members following their opposition to the way in which the organisation joined the Madrid Protocol.

Cameroon-headquartered OAPI is made up of 17 primarily French speaking countries in the west of Africa. Its members include Senegal, Gabon and Mauritania.

The organisation signed an instrument of accession to join the protocol on December 5, last year. It entered into force in each of the 17 member states on March 5, 2015.

But according to the Afro-IP blog, some lawyers have cast doubt on the legality of OAPI’s decision and have formed a group that is looking to reverse the decision.

Operating under the name Collectif des Conseils en Propriété Industrielle (Collective of IP Attorneys), the lawyers have reportedly questioned whether OAPI is allowed to ratify a treaty on behalf of its member states.

Furthermore, according to the blog, the group has claimed that joining the protocol will negatively affect the activities of law firms in each member state.

OAPI has since published a statement, in French, claiming that the lawyers, who have not been publicly named, have been suspended from working with OAPI.

In the statement, Paulin Edou Edou, director general at OAPI, added: “The patent attorneys involved in this campaign and the firms they are attached to will not be allowed to represent clients at OAPI for any action which includes, but not limited to patents, trademarks and design applications.”

OAPI did not respond to WIPR’s request for comment.

The Madrid Protocol allows its signatories to protect their trademarks in up to 94 countries by filing one application with one set of fees.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
OAPI reaffirms stance in Madrid Protocol row
19 May 2015   The African Intellectual Property Organization has re-affirmed its stance that its accession to the Madrid Protocol was legal, despite criticism from an opposition group of lawyers.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act