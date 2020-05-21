IP Australia unveils new COVID-19 TM helpline

IP Australia has launched a free trademark helpline for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Users will be able to access the service by emailing a dedicated address operated by IP Australia, and provide details of any new or existing trademark registrations they need support on, and any specific questions.

They will be put in touch with one of IP Australia’s trademark examiners equipped to answer specific queries.

“COVID-19 is challenging for everyone and IP Australia is here to support our customers during this time,” said an announcement from the office.

It added: “We have established a free support and assistance service for small to medium Australian businesses who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and want more information about trade mark registration in this new environment.”

IP offices have faced the challenge of mitigating disruption caused by the pandemic to the normal operation of IP services.

The US and UK IP offices have both extended deadlines for IP filings, as well as the European Patent Office and European Union Intellectual Property Office.

In India there has been controversy over IP authorities’ handling of the pandemic, causing tension between the IP office and the wider legal sector.

An association of Indian IP lawyers took the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks to court, arguing that a May 18 deadline violated a previous order of the country’s Supreme Court.

The Delhi High Court sided with the lawyers, as the deadline gave applicants too little time to complete filings, and because the Supreme Court had suspended IP deadlines until further notice.

The Controller General’s office has since set a new deadline for June 1, prompting further opposition from the legal sector.

Indian firm Remfry & Sagar told clients in an email that the IP office had “not embraced the spirit and directions of the High Court order”, and would likely face another court challenge.

