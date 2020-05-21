Subscribe
shutterstock_1110248891_anton_balazh
21 May 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

IP Australia unveils new COVID-19 TM helpline

IP Australia has launched a free trademark helpline for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Users will be able to access the service by emailing a dedicated address operated by IP Australia, and provide details of any new or existing trademark registrations they need support on, and any specific questions.

They will be put in touch with one of IP Australia’s trademark examiners equipped to answer specific queries.

“COVID-19 is challenging for everyone and IP Australia is here to support our customers during this time,” said an announcement from the office.

It added: “We have established a free support and assistance service for small to medium Australian businesses who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and want more information about trade mark registration in this new environment.”

IP offices have faced the challenge of  mitigating disruption caused by the pandemic to the normal operation of IP services.

The US and UK IP offices have both extended deadlines for IP filings, as well as the European Patent Office and European Union Intellectual Property Office.

In India there has been controversy over IP authorities’ handling of the pandemic, causing tension between the IP office and the wider legal sector.

An association of Indian IP lawyers took the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks to court, arguing that a May 18 deadline violated a previous order of the country’s Supreme Court.

The  Delhi High Court sided with the lawyers, as the deadline gave applicants too little time to complete filings, and because the Supreme Court had suspended IP deadlines until further notice.

The Controller General’s office has since set a new deadline for June 1, prompting further opposition from the legal sector.

Indian firm Remfry & Sagar told clients in an email that the IP office had “not embraced the spirit and directions of the High Court order”, and would likely face another court challenge.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Fed Circuit reverses McRO animation patent ruling again

INTA annual meeting to go virtual

Software company accuses Lenovo of stealing trade secrets

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Delhi High Court suspends India’s IP deadlines
13 May 2020   The Delhi High Court has suspended next week’s deadline for filings at the Indian IP office, in a win for IP lawyers who said it violated an order of the country’s Supreme Court.
Copyright
IP offices extend deadlines amid pandemic
4 May 2020   IP offices around the world have introduced further measures aimed at minimising disruption caused by the pandemic, with many extending their deadlines to support users.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis