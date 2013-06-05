Subscribe
6 June 2013Trademarks

IP agent fails trademark test in cybersquatting case

A British trademark agent has lost a cybersquatting case after providing “wholly inadequate” evidence that it owns a registered trademark.

Trademark Direct, which calls itself the UK’s “leading trademark service”, complained to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) over the domain name ‘trademarkdirect.com.au’.

The respondent in the case, children’s clothes-maker Bbhinds Pty, based in Australia, registered the domain in 2011. Trademark Direct said the domain was identical to its Australian trademark for ‘TRADEMARKDIRECT’, apparently granted in October 2012.

But the case’s panellist, Michael Spence, ruled on May 21 that while the domain clearly matched the trademark listed by Trademark Direct, “the complainant (remarkably for a complaint purporting to offer advisory services in relation to intellectual property) contains only an extract of the wording of the relevant trademark with no further evidence of the claimed registration”.

The company’s evidence was “wholly inadequate” to support its case, the panellist said, adding that he did not “exclude the possibility” that Trademark Direct owned an Australian trademark, “but the evidence of that is lacking on the record”.

Spence noted that the domain was registered before the trademark was allegedly granted, meaning that Trademark Direct should have also shown that it had an unregistered trademark.

“No evidence at all is provided by the complainant of goodwill in a preceding unregistered trademark,” Spence said. “Such evidence is particularly relevant because of the potentially descriptive nature of the mark.”

The panellist said he could allow the complainant to have “another bite at the cherry” by filing more evidence, but that he wasn’t prepared to do so.

In a similar case, in February this year, Dutch trademark agent Merk-Echt failed to transfer merkecht.com – which matched one of its trademarks – after failing to show that it had been registered in bad faith.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act