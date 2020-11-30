International operation takes down 21,910 counterfeit websites

Nearly 22,000 domain names offering counterfeit and pirated items over the internet have been seized as part of ‘In Our Sites’, a joint international operation.

Law enforcement authorities from 26 EU member states, together with Europol and the US National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Centre, seized more than €2.5 million (nearly $3 million) worth of products, including counterfeit pharmaceuticals and pirated films, illegal television streaming, music, and software.

Seized items include 22,614 cosmetic products; 22,042 accessories for mobile phones; and 69,657 perfume bottles.

‘In Our Sites’ launched in 2014 and is the continuation of a recurrent joint global operation. In its eleventh edition, the operation was facilitated by state agency Eurojust and Interpol.

“Tackling the website domains selling counterfeit commodities, or involved with online piracy, has become a growing concern for all law enforcement bodies due to the versatility of the criminals, who can easily make large profits and deleting their internet tracks in a very short period of time,” said Europol.

To raise awareness of this threat, Europol’s Intellectual Property Crime Coordinated Coalition IPC3 has developed the ‘Don’t F***(ake) Up’ prevention campaign, which aims to inform citizens of the risks of buying fake products online and give advice to help identify illicit websites selling counterfeit goods.

In June this year, a report from the European Union Intellectual Property Office that governments across the EU lose up to €15 billion per year due to the presence of counterfeit goods.

And the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a surge in demand for counterfeit goods, according to Europol.

In April this year, Europol reported that the threat from counterfeit products related to COVID-19 emerged quickly, with organised crime groups involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit goods proving highly adaptable once again, exploiting “shortages of genuine products and the fear and anxieties of regular citizens”.

