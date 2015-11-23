Subscribe
23 November 2015

INTA signs MOU with Panama ahead of canal expansion

The International Trademark Association (INTA) has agreed to collaborate with Panama on a number of projects relating to trademark enforcement and disputes ahead of the expansion of the Panama Canal, due to be completed next year.

Both parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Friday, November 20, which will see an increased collaboration on the organisation of events as well as the sharing of information on trademark rights.

The MOU was signed ahead of the expansion of the Panama Canal. INTA stated that the increased cooperation with Panama will help with halting the shipment of counterfeit goods through the canal.

“Panama plays a critically important role in the global economy and international maritime trade and this will only increase with the expansion of the Panama Canal,” said J. Scott Evans, president of INTA.

The president of Panama’s Supreme Court, José Ayú Prado Canals, signed the agreement on behalf of Panama.

