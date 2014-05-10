Subscribe
11 May 2014

INTA sets out Asia focus

The International Trademark Association has begun its first annual meeting in Asia with just over 8,500 attendees in Hong Kong, down from 9,500 in Dallas last year.

However, according to INTA, a record 2,400 attendees were from the Asia Pacific region, including more than 700 from China, which is one of the focuses of the 2014 meeting.

"The 136th annual meeting marks the first ever held in Asia and signals the increasingly global future of the association," said Mei-Lan Stark, the INTA president.

"The programme this year... contains a special track on Asia, which will take advantage of our proximity to leading experts in the region to provide attendees with crucial updates and information about the law and market trends in these economically thriving and increasingly IP-friendly countries," she added.

