INTA elects Oracle counsel as 2021 president

The International Trademark Association (INTA) has elected Tiki Dare, assistant general counsel of Oracle, as its 2021 president.

Dare, who will assume her one-year term on January 1, 2021, succeeds Ayala Deutsch, executive vice president and deputy general counsel at NBA Properties.

“I’m honoured to be named INTA’s president, and I look forward to taking on the challenge of successfully leading the association into a new era,” said Dare.

She added: “Brands and IP practice are evolving rapidly amid both challenges and opportunities, offering INTA the enormous potential to weigh in on key issues as well as adapt the organisation itself to successfully embrace change.”

In the past year, Dare has served as the chair of INTA’s planning committee and as a member of the in-house practice of the future think tank.

Earlier this week, WIPR reported on the results of a report from the IP office of the future think tank.

As the 2021 president, Dare will help implement INTA’s 2022–2025 strategic plan, which will guide the association’s direction and set its priorities for the coming years.

Dare has served at Oracle for a decade. Previously, she worked as director of trademarks for Sun Microsystems (a computer company acquired by Oracle in 2010) for more than 12 years.

INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo said: “Tiki is not only a champion for trademark rights, but she is also passionate about issues such as diversity, equity, and inclusion, sustainability, and innovation—all of which are increasingly part of the industry conversation.

“With her knowledge of issues related to our key policy priorities and her invaluable contributions to INTA over the years, she is well poised to usher us into the future.”

At its November meeting, the INTA board elected its 2021 officer. This included the appointment of Zeeger Vink, IP director at MF Brands Group, as president-elect.

Additionally, Deborah Hampton, senior trademark and copyright programme manager at The Chemours Company, was elected as secretary. She is INTA’s first African American officer.

The board also passed two resolutions at its meeting.

The first, harmonisation of preliminary injunction legislation, stated INTA’s position on minimum standards for the analysis and grant of preliminary injunctions in trademark matters.

The second, recommended procedures to address bad faith trademark applications and registrations, stated INTA’s position on minimum acceptable standards for addressing bad faith trademark applications and registrations.

