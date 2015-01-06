Subscribe
shutterstock-192810437-web
Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com
6 January 2015Trademarks

INTA elects Adobe counsel as new president

The International Trademark Association (INTA) has announced that J. Scott Evans will be its president for 2015.

Evans takes over from Mei-lan Stark, who served as the 2014 president. He is associate general counsel at software company Adobe Systems, where he is responsible for legal issues relating to trademarks, copyright, brands, domain names and ICANN policy.

Before joining Adobe, Evans served as senior legal director for brands and trademarks at Yahoo.

Evans said his key aim for the year will be to broaden the organisation’s discussion of trademarks to encompass brands.

“Trademarks have long served as the tools companies use to identify their brands. As the concept of brands has expanded to include all sorts of emotional and social components, the role of trademarks has also expanded,” Evans said.

He added that there were “a number of important issues” that INTA and the global trademark community would be focusing on this year, including the transition of ICANN governance away from the US government, and the emergence of 3D printing.

“I look forward to exploring these ideas and to deepening our understanding about the role of trademarks and brands,” he added.

Evan’s appointment is among several changes to INTA’s board for the year ahead. A full list can be found on its website.

INTA’s annual meeting takes place in San Diego this year from May 2 to 6.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown