INTA elects Adobe counsel as new president

The International Trademark Association (INTA) has announced that J. Scott Evans will be its president for 2015.

Evans takes over from Mei-lan Stark, who served as the 2014 president. He is associate general counsel at software company Adobe Systems, where he is responsible for legal issues relating to trademarks, copyright, brands, domain names and ICANN policy.

Before joining Adobe, Evans served as senior legal director for brands and trademarks at Yahoo.

Evans said his key aim for the year will be to broaden the organisation’s discussion of trademarks to encompass brands.

“Trademarks have long served as the tools companies use to identify their brands. As the concept of brands has expanded to include all sorts of emotional and social components, the role of trademarks has also expanded,” Evans said.

He added that there were “a number of important issues” that INTA and the global trademark community would be focusing on this year, including the transition of ICANN governance away from the US government, and the emergence of 3D printing.

“I look forward to exploring these ideas and to deepening our understanding about the role of trademarks and brands,” he added.

Evan’s appointment is among several changes to INTA’s board for the year ahead. A full list can be found on its website.

INTA’s annual meeting takes place in San Diego this year from May 2 to 6.