anna1311
30 November 2017Trademarks

INTA Berlin 2017: Pacari Chocolate founder talks building a sustainable business

The founder of Pacari Chocolate, a sustainable and organic company based in Ecuador, was on hand to kick off the  International Trademark Association’s Brand Authenticity conference in Berlin today.

Santiago Peralta launched Pacari Chocolate 15 years ago, with the aim of changing the history of chocolate in Ecuador.

The company now works with 3,500 small scale farmers in the country.

Pacari means “nature” in Quechua, a Native South American language spoken primarily in the Andes.

Peralta said the company’s logo incorporates a graphic that is 5,500 years old, reflecting the long history of cacao in the country.

Pacari has obtained the Demeter certification for biodynamic agriculture quality, what Peralta called the “most difficult certification on earth”.

Peralta went on to discuss food more broadly, explaining that in the 18th century in the US, there were 6,000 types of apples, but most are now extinct and only 100 types exist.

Pacari doesn’t use soy either, because 90% of soy in the world is genetically modified.

The brand sells a range of different flavoured bars, but one of the most interesting is the lemongrass chocolate bar.

And with dozens of awards, and some free samples at the conference, WIPR can confirm that this chocolate is excellent.

Peralta was speaking in a personal capacity.

INTA’s Brand Authenticity conference is taking place between November 30 and December 1 in Berlin, Germany.

