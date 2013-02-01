INTA appoints new president

The International Trademark Association (INTA) has appointed Toe Su Aung as its new president for 2013.

Aung, who replaces Greg Marrazzo, is general counsel at BATMark, a subsidiary of British American Tobacco (BAT). She specialises in anti-counterfeiting and illicit trading, frequently speaking on the topics.

“It’s an absolute honour to lead INTA in 2013,” said Aung. “Companies that rely on intellectual property, particularly trademarks, are the powerhouse of global economies, and we need to make sure that we represent the interests of these companies around the world.”

She added: “We also have several opportunities to foster productive relationships with national governments and trademark offices throughout the world. I look forward to serving the association and its members by helping to advance trademark-related policy in Europe and in the fast-growing markets of Asia, Latin America and beyond.”