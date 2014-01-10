INTA announces four-year strategic plan

The International Trademark Association (INTA) has revealed its strategic plan for 2014 to 2017.

INTA outlined four “strategic directions” – the protection of trademarks, communications, international expansion and member satisfaction – for the four-year period.

INTA said that its primary strategic direction is to “advocate for the vigorous enforcement of strong laws that provide protection for trademarks”, so that trademark owners can market their goods and services with confidence, and customers can rely on marks to identify goods in the marketplace.

In its mission statement posted on its website, INTA said that laws and enforcement procedures are most effective when harmonised across jurisdictions, and that it is contemplating supporting treaties and other forms of regulation and legislation that increase harmonisation and convergence of practice over the next four years.

The Internet poses challenges that continue to change, INTA said. To that end, the association plans to participate in ICANN’s governance of the Internet’s domain name system while working to combat the proliferation of online counterfeiting.

INTA also outlined a communications plan that will explain the benefits of trademarks for “consumers, national economies and society at large” and provide a “concentrated, easily understood explanation of the value of INTA, its programmes and online resources”.

While acknowledging that social media present their own challenges for IP enforcement, INTA plans to use the platform to communicate with its members, government officials, consumers and public stakeholders.

The new Shanghai and Brussels offices have been “instrumental in advancing INTA’s mission in China and Europe”, INTA said in the plan. Further international expansion of the association is hoped to develop stronger relations with local trademark offices and national and regional associations.

INTA is also considering establishing new offices to serve other parts of the world including Japan and Southeast Asia, Latin America and India.

“The promotion of trademarks is central to INTA’s mission. This is because we represent the interests of both brand owners – our core membership – and consumers,” said Mei-lan Stark, president of INTA and senior vice president of intellectual property at Fox Entertainment Group.

“Consumers rely on trademarks to differentiate products in the marketplace and to make repeat purchases with confidence. While globalisation and the expansion of the Internet are positive forces in the marketplace, they’re also creating the need for greater cross-border protections to safeguard consumers against counterfeits and other unauthorised and dangerous products,” she added.