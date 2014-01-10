Subscribe
10 January 2014Trademarks

INTA announces four-year strategic plan

The International Trademark Association (INTA) has revealed its strategic plan for 2014 to 2017.

INTA outlined four “strategic directions” – the protection of trademarks, communications, international expansion and member satisfaction – for the four-year period.

INTA said that its primary strategic direction is to “advocate for the vigorous enforcement of strong laws that provide protection for trademarks”, so that trademark owners can market their goods and services with confidence, and customers can rely on marks to identify goods in the marketplace.

In its mission statement posted on its website, INTA said that laws and enforcement procedures are most effective when harmonised across jurisdictions, and that it is contemplating supporting treaties and other forms of regulation and legislation that increase harmonisation and convergence of practice over the next four years.

The Internet poses challenges that continue to change, INTA said. To that end, the association plans to participate in ICANN’s governance of the Internet’s domain name system while working to combat the proliferation of online counterfeiting.

INTA also outlined a communications plan that will explain the benefits of trademarks for “consumers, national economies and society at large” and provide a “concentrated, easily understood explanation of the value of INTA, its programmes and online resources”.

While acknowledging that social media present their own challenges for IP enforcement, INTA plans to use the platform to communicate with its members, government officials, consumers and public stakeholders.

The new Shanghai and Brussels offices have been “instrumental in advancing INTA’s mission in China and Europe”, INTA said in the plan. Further international expansion of the association is hoped to develop stronger relations with local trademark offices and national and regional associations.

INTA is also considering establishing new offices to serve other parts of the world including Japan and Southeast Asia, Latin America and India.

“The promotion of trademarks is central to INTA’s mission. This is because we represent the interests of both brand owners – our core membership – and consumers,” said Mei-lan Stark, president of INTA and senior vice president of intellectual property at Fox Entertainment Group.

“Consumers rely on trademarks to differentiate products in the marketplace and to make repeat purchases with confidence. While globalisation and the expansion of the Internet are positive forces in the marketplace, they’re also creating the need for greater cross-border protections to safeguard consumers against counterfeits and other unauthorised and dangerous products,” she added.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act