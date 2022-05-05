Subscribe
vidal_kathi_sv_color_cropped-2-
5 May 2022TrademarksMuireann Bolger

INTA 2022: Vidal promises to tackle counterfeits

The International Trademark Association’s (INTA) Annual Meeting concluded at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, DC, yesterday, marking the end of the association’s first in-person meeting in two years.

During the event held between April 30 and May 4, US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) director Kathi Vidal spoke of her focus on tackling bad actors and the backlog at the trademark registry.

INTA’s Annual Meeting will take place in Singapore next year, from May 16 to May 20. Its format will consist of in-person and virtual offerings. Pre-registration opened on May 2.

Counterfeits problem

Speaking to delegates on Tuesday, the former managing partner of Winston & Strawn said she was concerned by an increase in counterfeits. It was “astonishing” that it kept happening, said the USPTO director, highlighting its impact on small to medium-sized businesses.

“I faced this myself by representing companies where another company would rip off their patents,” said Vidal. “You can't have access to the innovation ecosystem when the playing field isn't fair.”

The director, who has been tackling speculation over the Biden Administration’s attitude toward IP, said she wanted to “make very clear” that the office believes in strong IP rights.

Vidal highlighted that 2021 trademark filings had jumped 27.5% on the previous year. This had led to a backlog of 544,000 unexamined classes, a first action pendency of about 7.8 months, and a disposal pendency of 12.8 months.

She said that the office has hired 32 additional examiners and is deploying new technologies to “make it easier for examiners to make sure that the trademarks that they are registering are the ones that should be registered.”

Sitting alongside Vidal, USPTO commissioner for trademarks David Gooder said the issue was “going to take some time” to resolve.

Vidal also drew attention to the “shocking” Abtach scam, where con artists in Pakistan stole the identities of trademark examiners that entices people into paying for fake trademark applications.

The office sent a strongly-worded show cause order to the company in November 2021, accusing it of violating the USPTO’s codes of practice.

“We are trying to stop this action in the first place in addition to sanctioning it,” Vidal said.

WIPO’s Tang: global resilience of IP

Also speaking at the conference, special guest speaker Daren Tang, director general of WIPO said IP, innovation and the creative parts of the global economy have remained resilient despite the challenges of the pandemic.

“IP filings before WIPO as well as before the national IP offices have been going up over the past few years,” said Tang, who drew comparisons between the drop in filings seen after the economic crises of the dot com bubble and the financial crisis of 2008.

This success has been due to digital technologies, he explained.

“As a result of the pandemic, more and more of your clients and the corporations you represent have been shifting their business strategies to digital, the metaverse trends that started before the pandemic but have accelerated as a result of the pandemic,” said Tang.

He added over the past decade, a more diverse picture of IP growth had emerged. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, India, and Indonesia are seeing double-digit growth in IP filings year-on-year, he said.2

WIPR published the INTA Daily News throughout the event on behalf of the association.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Kanye West sued by pastor over sermon sample

Facebook, WhatsApp can’t shake wireless patent suit

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Vidal officially takes lead at USPTO
14 April 2022   Kathi Vidal has officially taken the role of director of the US Patent and Trademark Office.
Patents
Vidal confirmed as the USPTO director
6 April 2022   Kathi Vidal has been confirmed as the new permanent director of the US Patent and Trademark Office by the US Senate in a voice vote yesterday.
Patents
Vidal steps into controversial $2bn PTAB review
8 June 2022   The director of the US Patent and Trademark Office, Kathi Vidal, will review a Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision to scrutinise the validity of a VLSI tech patent that led to a $2.18 billion infringement verdict against Intel.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown