Subscribe
shutterstock-253197058
rvlsoft / Shutterstock.com
5 May 2015Trademarks

INTA 2015: Keep an eye on emerging markets, Facebook warns

Facebook’s associate general counsel has warned brand owners to keep an eye on emerging markets as internet growth is outpacing legal developments in some jurisdictions.

Christian Dowell was speaking during a session at the International Trademark Association’s (INTA) annual conference in San Diego that centred on how trademark rights have altered with the emergence of social media and the internet.

Asked about what he thought brand owners could expect in the near future, Dowell said they should be vigilant in monitoring emerging markets, as territorial boundaries have become more difficult to police.

He said: “More and more places are developing in terms of their access to the internet and everything it brings. But while this has changed in some places, their intellectual property laws have remained in a more nascent state.

“You have to be careful to register your rights in those states and pay close attention to the IP laws to ensure protection.”

Before that, Dowell was discussing methods of detecting potentially infringing mobile apps and websites.

He mentioned software tools available to practitioners including App Annie, which provide listings of potentially infringing apps and websites and trademark searching service TrademarkNow.

“You are looking at around 200 potential targets a day,” he explained.

“You have to decide what is the most damaging to a brand, how much revenue the potentially infringing product is generating.”

Also during the session, delegates heard from Frank Goldberg, corporate general counsel for IP at online games company Zynga.

Goldberg spoke about the dangers of genericide and the differing strategies brands use when referring to themselves online.

Referring to the example of Google, Goldberg noted that the company has not started placing an “r” or “™” sign next to its name despite the company potentially being liable to genericide.

Although Google is a huge brand and probably not in danger yet, Goldberg said, it may be a “useful tool” for a company facing potential genericide to reinforce the message that it still has a registered mark.

The INTA conference runs from May 2 to 6.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act