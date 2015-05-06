INTA 2015: E-cigarettes safe from plain packaging, for now

E-cigarette products are excluded from plain packaging legislation in Australia but it will be “interesting to see how it goes”, according to one lawyer speaking at the International Trademark Association’s (INTA) annual meeting in San Diego.

In a regional update today (Wednesday) on Oceania/Asia-Pacific, Mary Still, partner at law firm Clayton Utz, was discussing the Australia Tobacco Plain Packaging Act 2011, introduced a year later.

Discussing some of the tobacco related legislation pre-dating the act, she said “health is a big issue in Australian politics” so it’s not a surprise that such laws have been around for a long time.

Since 2012 there has been some discussion on extending plain packaging to alcohol, Still said, before referencing the Australian Consumer Law, which bars misleading or deceptive conduct in trade.

“It might be relevant in this space”, she said, adding that companies must ensure that adverts or promotions are not deceptive. Other than the 2012 act, there is little support for prohibiting trademarks, she explained.

A representative of an e-cigarette manufacturer then asked Still how broadly the 2012 act defines tobacco products.

She said the act excludes e-cigarettes, although there has generally been a lot of discussion around them in Australia. “It will be interesting to see how it goes”, she explained, but “at the moment, this legislation will have no impact on your product.”

A Philip Morris representative then noted that INTA has submitted an amicus brief to the World Trade Organisation (where several countries have opposed the act ) clearly explaining the provisions of different agreements affected by the Australian act. These include TRIPS and the Paris Convention, he said.

Still added that if it hadn’t been for the tobacco companies, there would have been “no discussion on IP rights” when the 2012 act was being considered.

The INTA annual conference finishes today.