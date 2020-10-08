Subscribe
shutterstock_1139644889_martyn_jandula-1-
8 October 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

Industry ‘common practice’ isn’t a factor in TMs: CJEU

The EU’s top court has said that trademarks intended to be applied to specific goods don’t need to be examined in light of standard commercial practices in a particular industry.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) judgment came in a dispute between a Swedish transport operator and the country’s IP office.

Östgötatrafiken, which operates trains, buses and trams in Östergötland County, has applied to trademark the design of its vehicles. The trademarks cover the red and yellow pattern displayed on its buses and trains.

The IP office rejected the applications, finding that they were only “decorative in nature” and wouldn’t inform customers of who was operating the service.

Sweden’s Court of Intellectual Property and Economic Affairs upheld the IP office’s decision, concluding that the marks did not differ significantly from the way in which other transport decorated their vehicles.

After Östgötatrafiken challenged the ruling, the Stockholm Court of Appeal chose to refer the case to the CJEU. The case deals with trademarks that are intended to be applied to specific goods or objects, such as vehicles.

The court asked the CJEU to rule on whether such trademarks should be examined in light of common practice by other companies in the same industry.

The CJEU has now ruled that it is not necessary to examine if these marks “differ significantly from the norm or from the habits of the economic sector concerned”.

It will be up to the Swedish court to analyse whether Östgötatrafiken’s marks are distinctive and eligible for registration.

The CJEU has produced extensive case law on unconventional trademarks. In April, the court clarified the grounds of refusal for a 3D trademark consisting of the shape of a product.

That same month, a lower, constituent court of the CJEU refused registration for a 3D shape, a round golden container on the grounds that there was “nothing original and not distinguished from very similar packaging present on the market”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
CJEU clarifies grounds of refusal in 3D TM suit
23 April 2020   The Court of Justice of the European Union today handed down a decision clarifying two grounds of refusal for a 3D trademark consisting of the shape of a product.
Trademarks
EU court rejects dairy cooperative’s 3D butter TM
6 April 2020   In a defeat for dairy product cooperative Isigny-Sainte Mère, the EU General Court has rejected its attempt to register a 3D trademark.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’