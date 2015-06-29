Subscribe
mahathir-mohd-yasin-shutterstock-com-4
MAHATHIR MOHD YASIN / Shutterstock.com
29 June 2015

Indian police investigate ‘counterfeit’ Pepsi products

Police in India claim they have received a complaint that counterfeit bottles of Pepsi have been sold in Indian capital city New Delhi and that they have carried out raids in an attempt to clamp down on the practice.

Pinkerton, a private security company, warned Delhi Police that “unscrupulous persons and firms” had been “resealing and refilling” counterfeit bottles of Pepsi.

Pinkerton said that due to those alleged illegal activities, “the health of the innocent public is at stake”.

No arrests have been made so far.

PepsiCo, the company that makes Pepsi, hired Pinkerton to investigate instances of its products being counterfeited.

A senior police official told Mail Online India today, June 29, that there are several firms preparing fake Pepsi products and that he or she suspects such firms have arrangements with small local shops across New Delhi.

“The person who lodged the complaint also told the police about places where these products are being prepared. A case has been registered on the basis of his complaint at Kotla Mubarakpur Police Station [in New Delhi],” the official added.

The case has been transferred to the District Investigation Unit.

Pinkerton could not be reached for comment.

PepsiCo had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication. WIPR will update the story should the company get in touch.

