Subscribe
shutterstock_512228827_jonathan_weiss
12 November 2019TrademarksRory O'Neill

Indian off-road vehicle infringes Jeep trade dress: USITC

Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra infringed the trade dress of Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep, the US International Trade Commission has found.

In a public notice posted last week, an ITC judge issued his preliminary ruling in Fiat’s trademark and trade dress infringement complaint against Mahindra over its Roxor vehicle.

Fiat alleged that the Roxor copied the Jeep’s signature trade dress as well as infringing five trademarks.

Mahindra sued Fiat in August last year over the claims, seeking a court declaration that it did not infringe the Italian-US corporation’s IP.

Fiat then filed its complaint at the ITC, alleging a violation of section 337 which covers the importation patent-infringing goods.

The Jeep was originally designed as a reconnaissance vehicle for the US military during World War II.

Mahindra has in the past obtained licences to manufacture Jeep designs for the Indian market.

US automobile manufacturer Chrysler acquired the Jeep brand in 1987, which then came under the ownership of Fiat Chrysler upon completion of a merger with the Italian company in 2014.

In its ITC complaint, Fiat alleged that the grille design on the Mahindra Roxor infringed four trademarks.

The complaint also claimed infringement of a Jeep logo, and “unregistered common law trade dress comprised of a combination of six design elements making up the overall look of an historic Jeep vehicle”.

The ITC appointed administrative law judge Cameron Elliot to review the allegations and make an initial determination.

Last Friday, Elliot concluded that while the Roxor did not infringe any of Fiat’s registered trademarks, it did infringe the Jeep trade dress.

Elliot’s recommendations will be adopted by the ITC and sent to the President for approval, unless either party or the ITC itself seeks a review of his findings.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Tencent Music Entertainment wins copyright suit over Jay Chou songs

South African copyright proposals anger Hollywood

Unilever enjoys partial win at UKIPO over ‘Mr Whippy’ TM

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Fed Circ reverses armoured vehicle patent ruling
6 December 2021   The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has ruled that the US Army and several contractors must face claims that they had infringed an inventor’s armoured vehicle patents.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide