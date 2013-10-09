Subscribe
collision
10 October 2013Trademarks

ICANN reworks name collision rules

ICANN has offered new generic top-level domain (gTLD) applicants two options for dealing with security concerns over “name collisions”.

The proposals follow a study in August that detailed the risks of domain names within private Internet networks clashing with publicly available gTLDs.

Most (80 percent) gTLDs were deemed low risk, a further 20 percent “uncalculated” risk and two – .home and .corp – high risk.

Following a review of that report, ICANN proposed on October 8 a New gTLD Collision Occurrence Management Plan for dealing with collisions, though the .home and .corp applications remain stalled indefinitely.

Under the plan, ICANN will conduct further studies to create a “framework” for assessing the problem and corresponding measures that might be needed to mitigate second-level domain (SLD) collisions.

While these collisions were reviewed earlier this year, lists of the SLDs have not been published – only which gTLDs were queried most often.

As a second option, applicants can proceed to delegate their gTLD but only after they initially block all SLDs that appear in the August report while the ICANN studies are being conducted.

This may require obtaining data from Interisle, the IT security company that published the study earlier this year, though a number of larger applicants are believed to be pooling together to collect data without using Interisle.

One applicant, for .club, has published some data showing the top 50 queried SLDs for .club. They mainly feature generic names but include brands such as Youtube and Fedex.

Large registry operators will push on and use the second option, said Jean-François Vanden Eynde, head of new gTLD center at Nameshield, while brand applicants will probably wait to see what further studies ICANN publishes.

Asked whether trademark owners will welcome registries blocking domain names, he said: “It’s difficult to say – we don’t know what the list will be. Whether it will include brand names is not guaranteed.

“As soon as the list is published, you know where things stand.”

Additionally, ICANN said, each gTLD registry must allow parties to report and request the blocking of an SLD that causes “demonstrably severe harm as a consequence of name collision occurrences”.

“This process is intended to mitigate the risk that collision occurrences from additional SLDs not observed in the study dataset could have severe impact.”

There will be an outreach campaign targeted at potentially affected parties to help them “identify and manage the origins (causes) of name collision occurrences in their networks”, ICANN said.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
ICANN delays 20 percent of gTLDs
9 August 2013   A fifth of new generic top-level domain applications have been delayed by a minimum of three months after security concerns about “name collisions”.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide