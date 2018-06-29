Subscribe
29 June 2018Trademarks

IACC and EURid unite to tackle cybercrime

The International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition ( IACC) and the European Registry for Internet Domains ( EURid) have partnered to tackle cybercrime in the .eu and the .ею (Cyrillic script) domain name spaces.

Announced on Wednesday, June 27, at the Europe IP Crime Conference in Budapest, Hungary, the collaboration is aimed at helping clear the registration database from fraudulent domain names.

To create a more secure domain space for internet users, IACC and EURid will exchange knowledge and support pertaining to counterfeiting and piracy in the domain name space.

EURid has boosted its efforts to increase trust and security in the space over the past three years, resulting in the suspension of more than 70,000 domain names.

This collaboration marks the first time that the IACC has worked with a registry.

Geo Van Langenhove, EURid’s legal manager, said: “Overall, cybercrime rates worldwide have been climbing over the past few years.”

Langenhove added that it’s vital for the registry to continue to monitor and identify abusive registrations and alleged illegal activity within the space and take action in a timely manner.

Bob Barchiesi, IACC president, added: “With the IACC’s expertise in anti-counterfeiting and EURid’s oversight of the .eu and .ею domain spaces, this partnership is a positive step towards ridding the internet of counterfeiters and establishing a trusted online environment for all.”

This is the latest effort from the IACC—In December last year, the IACC announced that it had signed an agreement with the Danish Consulate General in Shanghai to enhance brand protection efforts undertaken by Danish companies in China.

Then, in April 2018, the IACC united with Amazon enhance collaboration and anti-counterfeiting efforts between the online retailer and IACC members.

This story was first published on TBO.

