Subscribe
image4pro-shutterstock-com-hyuandai-
4 November 2016Trademarks

Hyundai takes on grey market in TM claim

Car manufacturer Hyundai has taken on the ‘grey market’ by filing a trademark infringement claim against Isher Trading, a spare parts supplier based in Dubai.

In a suit filed on Tuesday, November 1 at the US District Court for the District of Nevada, Hyundai alleged that Isher is importing and selling Hyundai-branded parts, which were meant for sale abroad, to resellers in the US.

It alleged that the resellers then sold these parts on to Hyundai’s authorised dealers in the US, “without notifying the dealers that these parts are not Hyundai genuine parts, were not sourced through Hyundai’s authorised chain of distribution and are not covered by Hyundai warranties”.

Hyundai has also claimed false designation of origin, trademark dilution, unfair competition and deceptive trade practices.

The trademarks owned by the car manufacturer include the word mark ‘Hyundai’ and a logo consisting of an ‘H’ within a circle.

According to Hyundai, the spare parts contain a number of material differences, including in warranty protection.

“Moreover, defendant is intentionally inducing resellers to infringe Hyundai’s trademarks by, among other things, representing to those resellers that defendant’s parts are ‘genuine’, causing a likelihood of confusion,” said the suit.

The filing added that because of the defendant’s actions, the resellers and others believe “that the Hyundai warranties apply to the parts (when they do not) and that they thus do not need to (and do not) offer an equivalent warranty to dealers or end-customers”.

Hyundai is seeking injunctive relief, an order directing US Customs and Border Protection to refuse entry of automobile parts or accessories bearing the Hyundai marks by the defendants, and a jury trial.

The company has also asked for compensatory, triple and punitive damages, an account of profits stemming from the alleged infringement, costs, disbursements and attorneys’ fees.

A spokesperon for Hyundai said the company has nothing to add at this time.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Hyundai accused of infringing 22 patents
4 September 2017   Car manufacturer Hyundai has been sued for patent infringement over a range of technologies used in its current and previous models.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide