Huawei launches TM push for HongMeng OS

Huawei has filed several applications to trademark its HongMeng operating system in 11 countries.

According to data listed on the World Intellectual Property Organization’s website, Huawei has filed applications for the ‘Huawei HongMeng’ mark and ‘HongMeng’ in classes 9 and 42.

The goods and services covered by the applied-for marks range from computers, robots, car televisions and smartphones to development of virtual reality and telecommunications technology consultancy.

The countries where applications were filed include Cambodia, Canada, New Zealand and South Korea.

Last month, the US Department of Commerce barred Huawei from acquiring technology from US firms without obtaining a licence from the US government first.

As reported by WIPR, the ban was instituted shortly after the US Department of Justice filed 23 criminal charges against Huawei, alleging that it incentivised employees to steal trade secrets.

In an official statement on May 14, Robert Strayer, the ambassador for cyber and international communications at the US State Department, said Huawei could be ordered to undermine network security and steal personal information of Americans or conduct cyber attacks by China.

In the latest development, Huawei has told US telecommunications conglomerate Verizon that it should pay licencing fees on more than 230 of Huawei’s patents.

Huawei is seeking more than $1 billion, according to Reuters.

