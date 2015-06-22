HSI seizes more than $180,000 of fake NHL gear

US authorities have seized more than $180,000 worth of counterfeit National Hockey League (NHL) merchandise following this month’s Stanley Cup Final and last week’s victory celebrations.

According to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), part of the Department of Homeland Security, officers seized items with an estimated value of $181,215 in and around Tampa Bay, where the 2015 edition of the annual hockey contest was held.

The enforcement initiative, called Operation Team Player, saw 4,376 items, including fake jerseys, hats, t-shirts, jackets and other souvenirs, seized.

The seizures were part of a crackdown on counterfeiting leading up to and during the 2015 Stanley Cup Final, which took place from June 3 to 15, culminating in the Chicago Blackhawks defeating Tampa Bay Lightning by four games to two.

Items were also seized during a victory parade and celebration for the victorious Chicago Blackhawks held on Thursday, June 18, in Chicago.

The overall value of the seized merchandise was based on the recommended retail price for the items.

James Gibbons, acting special agent in charge for HSI in Chicago, said: “During every major sporting event in this country, criminal groups capitalise on the enthusiasm of fans by selling them counterfeit team merchandise.

“Counterfeiting is not a victimless crime—it dupes the consumer, forces local stores out of business, and results in lost revenue for the trademark holders.”

Among other things, HSI targets criminal organisations responsible for producing, smuggling and distributing counterfeit products.

Tom Prochnow, group vice president, legal and business affairs for the NHL, said: “The NHL very much appreciates the efforts of HSI and local law enforcement to protect hockey fans from being victimised by counterfeiters and to ensure that legitimate businesses playing by the rules will not be harmed by these illicit activities.”