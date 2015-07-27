Hermès counterfeits among US customs seizures

US customs officials have seized nearly 6,000 counterfeits worth around $3.8 million in separate raids, including belts purporting to be from luxury brand Hermès.

In total, 3,960 fake belts in boxes were seized at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport and more than 2,000 counterfeit televisions were taken at the Miami Seaport.

According to the US Customs and Border Protection agency, which announced the seizures last week, the Hermès trademark was stamped on each of the boxes and on the back of each belt. The trademark was also engraved on the back of the belt buckles.

They were estimated to be worth $3,227,400.

In Miami officials seized 2,167 counterfeit televisions, which had a combined estimated value of $610,400.

Carlos Martel, port director of the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport complex, said: “Counterfeit products are increasingly of a higher quality, making consumers easily deceived by fakes that look and feel real.

“The flood of counterfeit products not only creates an enormous drain on the US economy, but funds transnational criminal enterprises,” he added.

The fake Hermès merchandise, which arrived from China, was seized on June 18. No date was given for the seizure of the counterfeit televisions.