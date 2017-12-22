Subscribe
ordidelgado-1-
22 December 2017Trademarks

Harley-Davidson obtains injunction against counterfeiters

Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has obtained a permanent injunction against a group of counterfeiters allegedly running internet stores to sell fake goods to US consumers.

US District Judge Ruben Castillo signed a final judgment order on Wednesday, December 20, after the defendants failed to answer Harley-Davidson’s complaint.

As part of the order, the defendants were restrained from making or selling goods featuring the Harley-Davidson trademarks and the online marketplaces were ordered to cease providing services for the defendants.

The motorcycle company owns numerous US registered trademarks including number 0,507,163 for the ‘Harley-Davidson’ name, first registered in 1949, and 4,771,442 for the skull logo used for “a full line of jewellery in class 14”.

Harley-Davidson is also entitled to damages of $500,000 from each defendant. It had originally sought $2 million for each and every use of the trademarks.

PayPal was told to permanently restrain any non-US based accounts connected with the defendants, and the monies will be transferred to the motorcycle manufacturer.

Harley-Davidson sued the counterfeiters, which it alleged were based in China, in November at the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

“Many of the defendants’ internet stores look sophisticated and accept payment in US dollars via credit cards, Western Union and PayPal. They often include content and images that make it very difficult for consumers to distinguish such stores from an authorised retailer,” said the complaint.

It’s yet another IP success this year for Harley-Davidson—in May, the company was granted an injunction against a group of Chinese counterfeiters and awarded $1 million statutory damages from each of the defaulting defendants for wilful use of counterfeit Harley-Davidson trademarks.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories:

German regulator forces changes to Olympics sponsorship rule

Disney takes issue with Winnie the Pooh quote mark

Facebook in licensing deal with Universal Music

Hoyng Rokh Monegier makes three promotions

Complete our  Reader Survey and tell us what you think about WIPR for a chance win a corporate subscription worth £2450.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Harley-Davidson seeks court action to stop Chinese counterfeiters
8 November 2017   Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has sued a group of Chinese counterfeiters allegedly running internet stores to sell counterfeit goods to US residents.
Copyright
Harley-Davidson secures biggest-ever TM infringement win
17 April 2018   Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has secured $19.2 million in statutory damages in a trademark clash with t-shirt designer SunFrog, in what is Harley-Davidson’s largest-ever trademark infringement win.
Copyright
We’re firing a warning shot against infringers: Harley-Davidson counsel
18 April 2018   Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson scored its largest-ever trademark win yesterday, obtaining $19.2 million in statutory damages for wilful counterfeiting from t-shirt designer SunFrog.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown