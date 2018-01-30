Gucci successfully opposes trademark for folding stove

Italian fashion brand Gucci has successfully opposed a trademark for a folding stove appliance from Singapore-based Guccitech Industries.

Guccitech first applied for the trademark ‘Guccitech, innovation saves space’, number T1414543D, in September 2014 in Singapore. The application was accepted in December 2014.

The applied-for trademark comprises three elements: the word ‘Guccitech’, the capital G stylised to represent a folding stove, and the words ‘Innovation saves space’ underneath the name.

Gucci filed a notice of opposition in April 2015, claiming that the trademark was too similar to its own.

The fashion brand’s trademark T8301755E covers “Porcelain and ceramic articles; drinking glasses and glass flasks”, and its T1319783Z mark covers house furnishings and cutlery.

The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore ( IPOS) found that consumers would be unlikely to distinguish a stylised G upon first glance. This could cause confusion and lead shoppers to believe that the stove is a product sold by Gucci.

“Thus, it must follow that visually the two marks are very similar and the applicant has failed to sufficiently distinguish its mark from the opponent’s,” said the office.

Gucci also argued that it’s ‘55E trademark refers to the consumption of food and its preparation, which is similar to Guccitech’s applied for trademark. Guccitech’s counsel agreed that the two companies’ goods may be found in close proximity to one another.

IPOS also found that Guccitech’s trademark was similar to Gucci’s ‘83Z trademark, which covers items that would be found in a department store in close proximity to Guccitech’s folding stove.

Gucci also proved itself to be a recognised brand in Singapore. As a result of this, there could be some confusion from Singapore residents over which brand the foldable stove belongs to.

As a result of the findings, IPOS ruled in favour of Gucci, prohibiting the registration of the Guccitech trademark.

