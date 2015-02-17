Subscribe
shutterstock-107986235-web
American Spirit / Shutterstock.com
17 February 2015Trademarks

Grass greener for US brewery after Anheuser-Busch drops trademark opposition

Beer manufacturer Anheuser-Busch (AB) has reportedly dropped its opposition to a US brewery’s trademark application for ‘Natty Greene’.

AB, which produces beers including Beck’s, Budweiser and Stella Artois, claimed the applied-for mark by North Carolina-based Natty Greene’s Pub & Brewing would infringe its trademarks that include the term ‘Natty’.

The term ‘Natty’ is associated with AB’s Natural Light brand of beer, which also includes a product called the Natty Daddy.

But the companies have reportedly reached a confidential settlement.

Last summer, AB opposed Natty Greene’s application at the US Patent and Trademark Office.

AB claimed that it has been using the ‘Natty’ name in connection with its beers since at least 1998 and that it has US trademarks including ‘Natty Light’ and ‘Fatty Natty’.

According to AB, Natty Greene’s trademark application, filed in 2013, would cause confusion among consumers.

Natty Greene’s opened its first branch in Greensboro, North Carolina, where it also runs a pub, in 2004. The brewery opened a second one in Raleigh, the state’s capital city, in 2010.

The company’s name comes from Nathanael Greene, a general in the American Revolution. The city of Greensboro is apparently named after him.

Neither company responded to a request for comment on the settlement.

But Kayne Fisher, Natty Greene’s co-founder, told the Greensboro news website News & Record that the company “wants to focus on the future” and develop Natty Greene’s as a brand.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide