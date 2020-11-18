GoDaddy launches domain management service for corporations

Domain name registrar GoDaddy has launched a domain management solution for large companies, seven months after acquiring Brandsight.

GoDaddy Corporate Domains offers services including domain name strategy development and portfolio rightsizing.

Large companies can have thousands, or even tens of thousands, of domain names. Some of these domains do not resolve, are misconfigured or are no longer needed.

Roger Chen, GoDaddy’s president, domain registrars and investors, said: “Corporate domain portfolios can’t use traditional domain management tools. They need a solution that provides access to unique data to enable informed decisions, like identifying which domains are essential and which can be allowed to lapse. That’s why we created GoDaddy Corporate Domains.”

GoDaddy acquired Brandsight, a corporate domain name management and consulting firm, in February this year.

According to a Brandsight survey, 77% of domain name managers said that ensuring the security of their portfolio was an extremely important goal, although 100% of all very large portfolio owners (greater than 10,000 domains) said it was an extremely important goal.

The new solution offers single sign-on, two-factor authentication, IP access restrictions, and advanced user permissions to secure access to accounts and domain names.

It also undertakes domain and website monitoring to identify changes to any name, regardless of the registrar. Registry locking prohibits automated updates at the registry and protects domains against unauthorised changes.

“While our clients look different from traditional GoDaddy customers, the same philosophy applies,” said Elisa Cooper, head of marketing and product at GoDaddy Corporate Domains. “We provide them with intuitive products that incorporate the latest technology and combine it with high-touch, personalised care to help them achieve their goals.”

GoDaddy also launched the GoDaddy Verified Intellectual Property (VIP) programme today, November 17.

The invitation-only programme provides pre-vetted, well-known and famous brands with an escalation path to address IP abuse. It covers fraudulent domain registrations and infringing websites hosted with GoDaddy, among other forms of abuse.

