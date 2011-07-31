Subscribe
1 August 2011Trademarks

Canada rules on trademarks and geography

The Supreme Court of Canada has said that a Canadian trademark is invalid if a confusingly similar right has been used in a different part of the country.

Canada Supreme Court Justice Marshall Rothstein delivered the court’s decision in Masterpiece v Alavida Lifestyles on May 26.

Masterpiece and Alavida construct retirement homes in separate parts of Canada. Masterpiece, operating in Alberta, used its trade name and other unregistered trademarks before Alavida, operating in Ontario, applied to register ‘Masterpiece Living’ in 2005.

The Alberta company applied to register ‘Masterpiece’ and ‘Masterpiece Living’ as trademarks in 2006, but these were rejected on the basis of Alavida’s prior application.

The Canadian Federal Court dismissed Masterpiece’s application to cancel Alavida’s registration in 2008 because there was no likelihood of confusion between their marks. The Federal Court of Appeal upheld the decision in 2010.

The Federal Court of Appeal dismissed Masterpiece’s plan to expand into eastern Canada—effectively putting it in direct competition with Alavida—as irrelevant when determining confusion.

The International Trademark Association (INTA) voiced concerns about ‘geographical separation’ in trademark law and acted as an intervener in the case. Daniel Bereskin, a partner at Bereskin & Parr LLP, made INTA’s oral argument during the case.

He said that the Court of Appeal’s reliance on geographical separation as mitigating against confusion was “clearly contrary to Canadian trademark law and jurisprudence of the past 50 years”.

Overturning the lower court’s decision, Supreme Court Justice Rothstein said that Canadian trademarks are “national in scope”. A trademark owner can use a trademark right exclusively “in association with the wares or services to which it is connected throughout Canada”.

He added: “In order for the owner of a registered trademark to have exclusive use of the trademark throughout Canada, there cannot be a likelihood of confusion with another trademark anywhere in the country.”

Bereskin concluded: “The appellant produced various brochures showing its use of Masterpiece in Alberta and these were all published and distributed to the public before Alavida filed its proposed use trademark application.”

“Based on this kind of evidence, the lower courts should have asked whether it would have been confusing to the public in Alberta if [Alavida] had used Masterpiece Living in that same market at the same time. To ask that question is to answer it.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act