Subscribe
aa-petekarici-1-
16 November 2017Trademarks

Fujifilm and Polaroid begin litigation over photo borders

Camera manufacturer  Fujifilm has asked a US district court to clear it of any wrongdoing after it was allegedly threatened with trademark litigation by Polaroid.

Fujifilm filed its complaint for declaratory judgment on Monday, November 13, at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

In the suit, the brand licensor and marketer of the IP rights for Polariod instant cameras—PLR IP—was accused of “turning against Fujifilm by suddenly demanding millions of dollars in annual royalty payments, on threat of a lawsuit”.

According to the suit, Polaroid first released its camera in 1947, but more than 60 years later, in 2008, Polaroid filed for bankruptcy, discontinuing many product lines.

“Unable to return to profitability through product sales, defendants now seek to generate revenue from what remains of the Polaroid IP portfolio,” said the claim.

Fujifilm said that Polaroid had alleged trademark and trade dress infringement relating to a border on a photograph (when a photograph is printed onto a plain background to create a “square within a square” effect).

PLR IP owns US trademark numbers 3,858,352; 4,425,870; 4,388,462; 4,304;206; 4,550,864; 5,284,186; and 5,284,187, which cover the borders surrounding instant photographs.

In its claim, Fujifilm alleged that Polaroid had sent the company a letter in January 2017 stating that the “square form” of photographs taken by Fujifilm’s Instax camera is “essentially identical” to the trademark and trade dress rights owned by Polaroid.

In March, Fujifilm claimed it received a letter stating that Polaroid would have “no choice but to take appropriate action to protect” its IP rights if Fujifilm did not withdraw its product from the market.

Fujifilm said it received another letter in June in which Polaroid demanded royalty payments, and claimed that a face-to-face meeting to discuss the matter had been cancelled earlier this month.

“On November 8, 2017, Fujifilm was notified that a negotiation meeting between the parties scheduled for the following day was cancelled because the lead investor expressly instructed defendants to pursue litigation unless Fujifilm complied with demands,” the complaint said.

Fujifilm asked the court to declare that its “square within a square” photographs do not infringe any IP rights of Polaroid. It also requested cancellation of Polaroid’s aforementioned trademarks, as well as attorneys’ fees.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories:

Federal Circuit confirms TC Heartland changed the law

Simone Intellectual Property Services opens Beijing office

EUIPO launches second design competition

BlackBerry in patent licensing deal with Teletry

Playboy dismisses dispute over Kate Moss photos

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Fujifilm wins US import ban against Sony
12 March 2018   The US International Trade Commission has ruled that Japan-based Sony must stop importing products into the US that infringe a Fujifilm patent.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown