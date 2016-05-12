Subscribe
www-billionphotos-com-shutterstock-com-4
12 May 2016Trademarks

French Open organisers ace cybersquatter in domain dispute

France’s tennis federation has won a cybersquatting dispute centring on a domain name claiming to show the schedule for the French Open tennis tournament, which kicks off in Paris later this month.

The Fédération Française de Tennis (FFT) successfully ordered the transfer of the domain rolandgarros2016schedule.com in a dispute at the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Arbitration and Mediation Center.

Indian resident Bajirao Mastani registered the domain on March 21 this year through registry BigRock Solutions, prompting the FFT to file a complaint under the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy.

The FFT, the governing body for tennis in France, claimed that the domain was confusingly similar to trademarks it owns for the term ‘Roland Garros’ and had been registered in bad faith.

Roland Garros was an aviation pioneer who was killed in aerial combat in 1918. In 1927, France’s main tennis stadium was named after Garros. Since then, the French Open, one of tennis’s four major annual tournaments, has been unofficially known as ‘Roland Garros’.

In a decision handed down on May 4, but published today, May 12, sole panellist Benoit Van Asbroeck wrote: “This panel finds that the complainant has clearly evidenced that it has registered trademark rights in ‘Roland Garros’.

Second, he said, the disputed domain fully incorporates the trademark to which the FFT has exclusive rights.

“The addition of the generic terms ‘2016’ and ‘schedule’ does not prevent the disputed domain name from being confusingly similar to the trademark,” Van Asbroeck said.

He added that Mastani had no rights or interests in the domain and that it had been registered in bad faith.

The French Open starts on May 22 in Paris.

This story was originally published on  TBO.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Game set and match for French Open organiser against cybersquatter
13 July 2016   The organiser of the French Open tennis tournament has recovered a domain name that was confusingly similar to a trademark it owns.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act