Subscribe
shutterstock_2029757561_antoniohugo
5 September 2022TrademarksMuireann Bolger

French car maker ends dispute with Swedish EV brand

Case centred on a chevron design | Polestar unveiled disputed logo after ceasing to be a sub brand of Volvo in 2017.

Citroën and Polestar have resolved a trademark dispute over logos that barred the Swedish electric car brand from selling its products in France.

The two companies came to an agreement  in recent months, allowing Gothenburg-based Polestar to enter the French market, according to a report by Le Monde on August 31.

The row arose in 2017, when Polestar unveiled a new logo after it ceased to be a sub brand of Volvo, and became a publicly listed company.

This design featured two chevrons pointing at each other in the shape of a four-pointed star.

According to the French car maker, the new design bore a striking resemblance to its own ‘double chevron’ design that was introduced more than a century ago.

Citroën sued Polestar, accusing the brand of counterfeiting and brand image infringement.

In 2020, a French court dismissed the design infringement case, citing the weak similarity between the logos.

However, it found in favour of Citroën’s trademark infringement argument and ordered Polestar to pay 150,000 euros and stop selling vehicles in France for six months.

However, the ruling remained in place after the culmination of this period, prompting Citroën to petition to extend the ruling across the EU.

Polestar aims to sell 290,000 vehicles globally by 2025, a 10-fold increase over 2021 sales, according to a report by “Automotive News Europe”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Fintiv-based PTAB decision faces scrutiny from Vidal

USPTO hires DEIA advisor to promote diversity

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Why were Toyota, Honda, and GM sued by Intellectual Ventures? Connected cars and patent litigation
14 July 2022   A litigious and costly period of ‘automotive wars’ has only just begun, says Takanori Abe of Abe & Partners.
article
Fortune favours Ferrari
4 January 2022   A ruling by the EU’s highest court involving unofficial sportscar kits is good news for designers, says Margherita Banfi of Allen & Overy.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis