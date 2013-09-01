Subscribe
shutterstock-132053183-web
Photo Works / Shutterstock.com
2 September 2013Trademarks

Footballer Bale obtains UK trademarks for goal celebration

Footballer Gareth Bale has successfully acquired two trademarks relating to his renowned goal celebration.

The application, which was filed with the UK intellectual property office (IPO) earlier this year, has been accepted.

The 24-year-old, who made a world-record transfer to Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur on September 1, is well-known in England’s top football division, the Premier League, for making a heart shape with his hands after scoring a goal.

The trademarks, UK00002657915 and UK00002657917, are for text displaying the words ‘Eleven of Hearts’ and for an image of a heart with a number 11, Bale’s shirt number, inside it.

They will apply across a range of products including jewellery, accessories such as handbags and umbrellas and for clothing including t-shirts, footwear and headgear.

According to Leighton Cassidy, partner at Field Fisher Waterhouse LLP, the successful application was the first sign that Bale was attempting to create a brand for himself.

“This is something we have seen more of in recent years,” Cassidy said, “sportsmen such as David Beckham and Tiger Woods both have protection in the form of trademarks and our firm has also worked with Marouane Fellaini in protecting his image.

“There can sometimes be difficulties with obtaining and protecting image rights but the safest way to ensure protection is to have a trademark registration.”

Following yesterday’s move, Bale became the most expensive ever footballer in a deal believed to worth €100 million (£85 million).

Cassidy added that Bale, given his trademark success in the UK and recent global fame, may also seek to protect his brand further afield.

“As it stands, Bale has only filed for UK registration but it is likely that, if he does go further abroad, he would try and get protected there as well. He may well apply for a community trademark which would mean his protection in the UK would also be covered in Spain and across the EU,” Cassidy said.

