Subscribe
deymos-hr-shutterstock-com
Deymos.HR / Shutterstock.com (alcoholic drinks produced by Diageo)
3 June 2015Trademarks

Food and Beverage, Law & IP Summit: Diageo discusses fighting counterfeits

A representative from drinks company Diageo has said it is important that government authorities and brands work together to fight counterfeit products.

Colin Cushley, head of Diageo’s security for Western Europe, Turkey, Russia and Eastern Europe, told attendees at the Food and Beverage, Law & IP Summit that brands have a “duty to protect the public so they can consume with confidence”.

Speaking at the conference yesterday (June 2), he said this is part of a process of “protecting the reputation of brands”, which requires “good cooperation with statutory authorities”.

Cushley said he works with international organisations such as the World Intellectual Property Organization, Europol, Interpol, Trading Standards and the Food Standards Agency.

However, he said “sharing intelligence” with so many bodies causes “problems” and poses difficulties for Diageo when fighting the sale of counterfeit products.

Furthermore, he criticised the small punishments handed out to counterfeiters from European courts. “We have got to hurt these guys. A slap on the wrist doesn’t work,” Cushley said.

Speaking alongside Cushley on the issue of counterfeit products was John Coady, chief auditor and head of the investigative unit at the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

He said that the sale of counterfeit products is often linked to organised criminal enterprises, which have increased in their sophistication.

“These people will turn every corner to make a profit, which makes sharing intelligence between brands and government authorities critical,” he concluded.

The Food and Beverage, Law & IP Summit was held yesterday at the London Stock Exchange.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act