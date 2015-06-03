Food and Beverage, Law & IP Summit: Diageo discusses fighting counterfeits

A representative from drinks company Diageo has said it is important that government authorities and brands work together to fight counterfeit products.

Colin Cushley, head of Diageo’s security for Western Europe, Turkey, Russia and Eastern Europe, told attendees at the Food and Beverage, Law & IP Summit that brands have a “duty to protect the public so they can consume with confidence”.

Speaking at the conference yesterday (June 2), he said this is part of a process of “protecting the reputation of brands”, which requires “good cooperation with statutory authorities”.

Cushley said he works with international organisations such as the World Intellectual Property Organization, Europol, Interpol, Trading Standards and the Food Standards Agency.

However, he said “sharing intelligence” with so many bodies causes “problems” and poses difficulties for Diageo when fighting the sale of counterfeit products.

Furthermore, he criticised the small punishments handed out to counterfeiters from European courts. “We have got to hurt these guys. A slap on the wrist doesn’t work,” Cushley said.

Speaking alongside Cushley on the issue of counterfeit products was John Coady, chief auditor and head of the investigative unit at the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

He said that the sale of counterfeit products is often linked to organised criminal enterprises, which have increased in their sophistication.

“These people will turn every corner to make a profit, which makes sharing intelligence between brands and government authorities critical,” he concluded.

The Food and Beverage, Law & IP Summit was held yesterday at the London Stock Exchange.