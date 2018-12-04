Subscribe
4 December 2018Trademarks

Fleetwood Mac merchandise subject of trademark suit

Entertainment company Live Nation Merchandise has filed a lawsuit against a number of unnamed defendants relating to the sale of unauthorised merchandise for the band Fleetwood Mac.

The claim was filed on Friday, November 30, at the US District Court for the Southern District of California. In the suit, Live Nation accused the defendants of trademark infringement and violation of both federal and California civil law.

Live Nation Merchandise is a subsidiary of Live Nation Entertainment, a global entertainment corporation which also includes brands such as Ticketmaster.

Live Nation alleged that the defendants are manufacturing and distributing unauthorised “bootleg” merchandise for sale at Fleetwood Mac concerts, namely “jerseys, caps” and other goods. Live Nation is the only party authorised to produce official merchandise bearing trademarks owned by Fleetwood Mac for the band’s current US tour, the claim said.

The suit said that while the defendants have been selling the unauthorised merchandise over the course of the band’s tour, the claim relates specifically to an upcoming concert in San Diego on Saturday, December 8. The band’s North American tour began in Tulsa, Oklahoma on October 3, and will finish with a concert in Philadelphia on April 5.

Live Nation claimed that the unauthorised goods are of inferior quality than that of official merchandise, and will damage their reputation and that of Fleetwood Mac.

As reported by WIPR, Live Nation filed a similar complaint in August 2017 against unnamed defendants for the distribution and sale of merchandise relating to the British rock band Coldplay. The company holds licences to sell merchandise for a number of well-known artists including Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Shakira and U2.

The company is requesting that the defendants be prohibited from producing any merchandise bearing the trademarks or likenesses of Fleetwood Mac, an order to seize and impound all infringing goods, and an order for the defendants to deliver these goods for destruction. Live Nation is also seeking damages and legal costs.

