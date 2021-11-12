Subscribe
shutterstock_227463667_view_apart
12 November 2021TrademarksAlex Baldwin

Fitness firm sues Victoria’s Secret over 'Sweat' TM

Health and fitness company IFIT has sued Victoria’s Secret Stores for allegedly infringing its “SWEAT” trademarks.

IFIT claims that Victoria’s Secret is marketing its new fitness apparel collection using its “SWEAT” marks across social media and its own website, according to the complaint filed with the US District Court for the Central District of Utah on Wednesday, November 10.

Sweat was a standalone women’s health and fitness app and brand that was fully acquired by IFIT in July this year.

The complaint highlights the use of the phrases “Sweat” and “Sweat on Point” in promotion materials for the Victoria’s Secret fitness collection and argues that this is likely to cause confusion with IFIT’s own “SWEAT” marks.

The complaint highlights a recent Facebook post that prominently features the phrase “SWEAT ON POINT” in relation to Victoria’s Secret new range of exercise apparel.

Victoria’s Secret has also hosted, sponsored, and/or presently provides fitness training events under the mark “SWEAT”. These events are similar to the fitness classes and exercise subscription IFIT offers, according to the complaint.

Finally, IFIT claims that Victoria’s Secret has “purposefully” hired a “look-alike” model for the “Sweat on Point” advertising that resembles Sweat’s founder Kayla Itsines, which is likely to ”further encourage” confusion.

Victoria’s Secret has filed a US trademark application for the mark “SWEAT ON POINT” under international class 025, which covers several types of clothing, including Athletic tops and shorts.

The complaint accuses Victoria’s Secret of Trademark infringement, unfair competition, and passing off, with IFIT seeking injunctive relief to prohibit Victoria’s Secret from using a mark, word name, or domain name similar to its “SWEAT” mark.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Fed Circ says Victoria’s Secret online business can’t be sued in Texas
5 August 2021   The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has upheld a Texas court ruling that an online subsidiary of Victoria’s Secret cannot be sued for patent infringement in the state.
Trademarks
Thomas Pink beats Victoria’s Secret in ‘Pink’ trademark battle
31 July 2014   UK shirt maker Thomas Pink has won a trademark battle against lingerie company Victoria’s Secret over the use of the word ‘pink’.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown