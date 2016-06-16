Subscribe
nito-shutterstock-com-2
16 June 2016Trademarks

FC Barcelona loses trademark dispute at EU General Court

A European court has affirmed an earlier ruling that Spanish football club FC Barcelona has not been able to demonstrate genuine use of trademarks in a dispute with US-based fashion company Kule.

The General Court issued its decision today, June 16, saying that FC Barcelona was not able to demonstrate genuine use of ‘Cule’.

Kule filed an application for a European Union trademark for ‘Kule’ at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in 2011.

It covers class 14 for “jewellery and precious stones”, class 18 for “wallets, purses and trunks” and class 25 for “clothing, footwear and headgear”.

On November 2, 2011 FC Barcelona opposed the application claiming infringement of its trademarks for ‘Cule’, which were applied for in 1982. The term ‘culé’ refers to a supporter or player of the club.

The trademarks cover class 14 goods for “jewellery and medals”, class 18 for “handbags and travel bags” and class 25 for “shirts and socks”.

In October 2013, the Opposition Division rejected the opposition and in November 2013 FC Barcelona appealed against the decision at the EUIPO. The Fourth Board of Appeal then rejected the club’s appeal based on non-use of the trademarks.

FC Barcelona claimed that the General Court should annul the contested decision, refuse the application for registration and pay costs.

The club produced evidence claiming that sports websites in Spain and Wikpedia make reference to the word ‘culé’.

The General Court’s ruling today said that “the applicant [FC Barcelona] has not adduced evidence to show the place, time, extent or nature of use of the earlier trademarks in relation to the goods covered … The documents produced … show that the Spanish term ‘culé’ is used in relation to Fútbol Club Barcelona, more specifically as a nickname bestowed upon its supporters or its players.

“However, the use of that term has not been proved in relation to the goods covered by the earlier trademarks,” it added.

The court dismissed the appeal and ordered FC Barcelona to pay costs.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown