Subscribe
facebook
AHMAD FAIZAL YAHYA / Shutterstock.com
28 October 2013Trademarks

Facebook wins first URS case

Social network Facebook has won the first ever resolved case under the Uniform Rapid Suspension System (URS).

The URS, designed especially for the new generic top-level domains (gTLDs), is meant to tackle clear-cut cybersquatting cases more quickly than existing systems.

Facebook complained about the domain “facebok.pw” in August, before the case began on September 11.

The site was used to generate click-through revenue for the registrant, who did not respond to the complaint and had a history cybersquatting.

Like in Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution (UDRP) cases, a domain can be transferred only if the domain is identical or confusingly similar to a trademark; the registrant has no legitimate rights or interests in the domain; and if it was registered and used in bad faith.

After reviewing Facebook’s complaint, examiner Darryl Wilson found on September 27 that the company had demonstrated all three elements by showing “clear and convincing evidence”.

The domain will be suspended until its registration period elapses.

David Taylor, partner at Hogan Lovells LLP who represented Facebook in the case, said it was “great to finally see the first URS complaint and decision in action".

He added, however, that the URS may not be appropriate in all circumstances – and should remain as a complement to the UDRP.

"The URS is designed to be lighter than the UDRP, but the built-in safeguards for registrants, if misused, could kill the potential gains in efficiency. This is because the URS can go into limbo if the respondent does not respond initially, since it can request a seven-day extension at any point in the 30 days following the default decision.

“In addition, a de novo review can be requested at any time within six months after a decision, and a period of six months can be requested. This could make the process a long one indeed.”

Stéphanie Lacroix-Garrigues, corporate account manager at brand protection firm Keep Alert, said while the URS does offer brands advantages, the system can only suspend a domain for the remainder of its registration period.

“In a UDRP the trademark owner is able to select either the cancellation or the transfer of the domain name.”

She added: “We have to wait a few months to get statistics on the usage of domain names involved in URS after the end of the registration. If they are grabbed by another cybersquatter then the URS will not be useful in a long term strategy.”

The Facebook case comes after ICANN approved the first four gTLDs for delegation. Ratified on October 21, the domains are شبكة (Arabic for “web”), 游戏 (“game” in Chinese) and онлайн and сайт (“online” and “website” in Russian).

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide