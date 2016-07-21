Subscribe
rob-wilson-shutterstock-com-wells-fargo-
21 July 2016Trademarks

Ex-Wells Fargo manager in $1.2m trademark scam

A former manager at US bank Wells Fargo has been charged for his alleged role in laundering the proceeds of a scam that targeted US trademark owners.

In an indictment, which was unsealed yesterday, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) said that Albert Yagubyan, a former manager at the bank, was charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Two other men, Artashes Darbinyan and Orbel Hakobyan, were charged in January this year.

The charges relate to the Trademark Compliance Center and Trademark Compliance Office, operated by Darbinyan, which purported to offer trademark registration and monitoring services.

Mass emails offering registration and monitoring services were sent to owners of recently registered marks.

According to the DoJ, Darbinyan and Hakobyan, with Yagubyan’s help, were able to launder $1.29 million as a result of the scheme.

Yagubyan was the manager at a Wells Fargo branch in California until October 2015.

The DoJ said that between 2013 to 2015 he allowed Darbinyan and Hakobyan to open bogus bank accounts where the money acquired from the scam could be laundered in exchange for a share of the proceeds.

It is alleged that Darbinyan and Hakobyan deposited checks from the victims of the scam into the accounts before Yagubyan instructed Wells Fargo employees to approve withdrawals by the pair.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Wells Fargo and USAA to settle $300m litigation
18 February 2021   Wells Fargo has reached a settlement in a pair of lawsuits brought by the US Automobile Association, after two juries found the bank liable for patent infringement.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown