Event preview: ECTA 2018

Between June 13 and 16, IP professionals from various parts of the world will have the opportunity to exchange their most recent practical knowledge, develop perspectives and enjoy networking at the European Communities Trade Mark Association’s (ECTA) event, which will focus on trademarks, designs, geographical indications and copyright.

Highly focused IP topics—such as Brexit, EU copyright reform, the EU Trade Mark Directive and the latest challenges of anti-counterfeiting—will be addressed and discussed by internationally-recognised advisors and speakers in Athens.