Europol probe shuts down counterfeiting websites

Production of counterfeit products increasingly taking place within the EU | Overlap of IP crimes with tax evasion and money laundering | Interpol | Europol | Eurojust.

A Europol-coordinated operation involving law enforcement agencies from 27 countries has shut down 12,500 websites and seized nearly 130,000 counterfeit products.

Europol confirmed the successful website closures and seizures yesterday, November 28.

The investigation, dubbed “Operation In Our Sites”, which is supported by Eurojust and Interpol, also disconnected 32 servers used to distribute and host illegal content for 2,294 TV channels and shut down 15 online shops selling counterfeit products on social media sites.

Investigators also seized nearly 130,000 counterfeit products including clothes, watches, shoes, accessories, perfumes, electronics and phone cases which, according to Europol, would have been worth more than €3.8 million ($3.9 million).

Ten search warrants were issued during the course of the operation, and 14 people were detained or accused of IP crimes.

Spanish Police arrested four people and one person was formally charged. Preliminary investigative results indicated that the prime suspect in this investigation was earning up to €150,000, with the criminal network focusing on large-scale marketing and distribution of pirated audio-visual content on the internet.

The police disconnected 32 servers hosting the illicit content and seized cash, documents and two luxury vehicles. Elsewhere, the Bulgarian Cybercrime Unit investigated a criminal network using Facebook accounts and websites to sell counterfeit clothes imitating well-known brands.

The unit conducted a number of house searches and a search of a workshop where sewing and embossing machines were discovered. Fake stickers, the labels of well-known trademarks, unbranded articles ready to be processed, 600 counterfeit articles and an illegally possessed firearm were seized.

According to Europol, the production of counterfeit products is increasingly taking place within the EU.

“Additionally, it emphasises the growing overlap of IP crimes with tax evasion and money laundering. The high-profit nature of the criminal activities also reaffirms the importance of law enforcement in conducting financial investigations and asset recovery concurrently,” said Europol.