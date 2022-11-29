Subscribe
labsas-istockphoto-com-europol-
29 November 2022TrademarksStaff writer

Europol probe shuts down counterfeiting websites

Production of counterfeit products increasingly taking place within the EU | Overlap of IP crimes with tax evasion and money laundering | Interpol | Europol | Eurojust.

A  Europol-coordinated operation involving law enforcement agencies from 27 countries has shut down 12,500 websites and seized nearly 130,000 counterfeit products.

Europol  confirmed the successful website closures and seizures yesterday, November 28.

The investigation, dubbed “Operation In Our Sites”, which is supported by Eurojust and Interpol, also disconnected 32 servers used to distribute and host illegal content for 2,294 TV channels and shut down 15 online shops selling counterfeit products on social media sites.

Investigators also seized nearly 130,000 counterfeit products including clothes, watches, shoes, accessories, perfumes, electronics and phone cases which, according to Europol, would have been worth more than €3.8 million ($3.9 million).

Ten search warrants were issued during the course of the operation, and 14 people were detained or accused of IP crimes.

Spanish Police arrested four people and one person was formally charged. Preliminary investigative results indicated that the prime suspect in this investigation was earning up to €150,000, with the criminal network focusing on large-scale marketing and distribution of pirated audio-visual content on the internet.

The police disconnected 32 servers hosting the illicit content and seized cash, documents and two luxury vehicles. Elsewhere, the Bulgarian Cybercrime Unit investigated a criminal network using Facebook accounts and websites to sell counterfeit clothes imitating well-known brands.

The unit conducted a number of house searches and a search of a workshop where sewing and embossing machines were discovered. Fake stickers, the labels of well-known trademarks, unbranded articles ready to be processed, 600 counterfeit articles and an illegally possessed firearm were seized.

According to Europol, the production of counterfeit products is increasingly taking place within the EU.

“Additionally, it emphasises the growing overlap of IP crimes with tax evasion and money laundering. The high-profit nature of the criminal activities also reaffirms the importance of law enforcement in conducting financial investigations and asset recovery concurrently,” said Europol.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Europol records surge in fake pharma goods during COVID-19 crisis
20 April 2020   Demand for counterfeit products, particularly fake pharmaceutical and healthcare products, has surged and will continue throughout the current COVID-19 crisis, despite potentially harmful effects on consumers, according to Europol.
Trademarks
EU losing €15bn annually to counterfeiting
10 June 2020   Governments across the EU lose up to €15 billion per year due to the presence of counterfeit goods, according to a newly-released report from the European Union Intellectual Property Office.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis