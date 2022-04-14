EU proposes crafts GI for Murano glass, Donegal tweed

A newly proposed framework from the European Commission seeks to protect products such as Murano glass, Donegal tweed, and Porcelaine de Limoges, through a geographical indication (GI) system.

Announced yesterday, April 13, the framework draws on the success of the GI system for wine-spirit drinks and agricultural products.

Currently, there is no EU-wide mechanism to protect the IP or craft and industrial products that rely on the originality and authenticity of traditional practices from their regions.

The European Commission has proposed a regulation that will establish EU-wide protection for GIs of craft and industrial products, while also facilitating action against fake products, including those sold online.

According to the release, the regulation will “address the currently fragmented and partial protections that exist at national level”. Currently, 16 EU member states have national GI schemes covering craft and industrial products, but the regimes differ in terms of protection, administration, and fees, and don’t offer producers protection outside of the national territory.

The regulation will apply to craft and industrial products such as natural stones, jewellery, textiles, lace, cutlery, glass and porcelain. These products can either be handmade or mass-produced.

However, the extension of the GI system to crafts and industries will need to be agreed between EU countries and lawmakers before it can become law.

Commissioner Thierry Breton, who is responsible for the Internal Market, said: “Europe has an exceptional legacy of world-renown crafts and industrial products. It is time that these producers benefit from a new intellectual property right, like food and wine producers, that will increase trust and visibility for their products, guaranteeing authenticity and reputation.”

EU producers will be able to advertise the protected GI by a logo on the product labelling and will be able to seek international protection for their craft and industrial products available in other markets of third countries that are parties to the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Geneva Act.

EU craft and industrial products will also have greater protection in third markets such as China through “more ambitious GI provisions in bilateral trade agreements concluded by the EU, which would now also cover craft and industrial products”.

Executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager for a Europe fit for the digital age (the EU’s digital strategy) said: “Many European regions hold untapped potential for jobs and growth. Notably, in the crafts and industrial sector, many SMEs have developed and refined manufacturing skills over generations, but lack incentives and resources to project them, especially across borders.

“The protection granted by geographical indications for craft and industrial products will encourage both regions and producers in their competition at a continental and global level.”

