EU Council to extend GI protection

The European Council has announced new rules aimed at strengthening protection for geographical indications (GI) and improving the labelling of spirit drinks and foodstuffs which use spirits.

In an announcement on Tuesday, April 9, the EU council said the regulation will grant an additional seven years of protection to GIs. It said this will “better safeguard” the interests of producers.

The new rules will also guarantee a clearer labelling of spirits such as whisky, brandy, cognac and ouzo across the EU.

This is in line with the rules on the provision of food information to consumers (FIC Regulation) which was established in 2016.

The council said this also ensures “a certain level of harmonisation” of the composition of these drinks across the EU, for instance on the maximum level of sugar content.

The new rules will “prohibit illicit allusion or references to spirit drinks” and preserve more traditional production methods. The council said this will make it easier for consumers to make informed choices and buy genuine products.

The regulation will enter into force seven days after it is published in the “ Official Journal of the European Union”. While the provisions on GIs will apply two weeks from the point of entry, the bulk of the rules on labelling will be applicable as of 2021.

