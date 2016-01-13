‘El Chapo’ trademark applications revealed

The family of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, more commonly known as ‘El Chapo’, tried to trademark his name.

The Mexican Institute of Industrial Property rejected two applications on the grounds that the drug boss was a wanted criminal at the time the applications were filed.

Several applications for ‘Joaquin El Chapo Guzman’ and ‘El Chapo Guzman’ were filed in 2011 by Alejandrina Gisselle Guzman, who is believed to be his daughter.

The applications—covering clothing and merchandise—were denied on the grounds that Guzman was a wanted man.

Guzmán headed the Sinaloa Cartel, a criminal organisation based in Mexico. He escaped from prison twice, in 2001 and 2015, but was arrested again last week in the town of Los Mochis in Sinaloa.

Before his latest re-arrest, US actor Sean Penn interviewed him for an article for Rolling Stone magazine.

The trademark bid is similar to a previous case in 2013 when Colombia’s Commission of Industry and Commerce rejected an attempt to trademark the name of another notorious criminal, Pablo Escobar.