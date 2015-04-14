Domain names: Seize the moment

With more than 300 new generic top-level domains (gTLDs) having launched since the expansion of the domain name system began in late 2012, we can now take a step back and try to understand what the most successful strategies have been for brand owners.

When the application results were announced in London in June 2012, many brand owners were probably shaking their heads in dismay at the sheer number of new gTLDs that would be introduced over the subsequent few years.

A number of new registries and organisations set up to take advantage of the new programme understood the concerns of these brands and organisations began developing products that would provide protection for core digital assets, as well as allowing organisations to proactively choose what type of registration strategy they would take.

ICANN’s first concession was the creation of the Trademark Clearinghouse (TMCH), to offer a central database of trademarks that would ensure right owners would get first refusal on registering their marks in every ‘open’ new gTLD. There are additional features that allow trademark owners to be notified if any third party registers an infringing domain name, although the initial time period on this was limited to the first 90 days of any TLD.

There were some smiles in the intellectual property departments of major organisations when Donuts announced its Domains Protected Marks List (DPML), which allows brand owners to block their trademarks and variants of them for five years in one single action. Rightside Registry and Minds + Machines followed suit. This meant that nearly 60% of all potential open gTLDs would be covered by this form of rights protection mechanism (RPM), providing a cost-effective, robust and easy to manage defensive strategy.

Finally, the introduction of a new, fast, low-cost IP infringement resolution process, the Uniform Rapid Suspension (URS) system, meant that where infringements did occur, brand owners would be able to remove any potential brand and reputational infringements quickly and efficiently.

So just over a year into the programme, what strategies have worked for brands? It certainly hasn’t been the ‘register at all costs in sunrise periods’ approach that we thought we may see after the first set of domains passed through the trademark sunrise phase. In those early days, 12 months ago, a number of big brands appeared to be following this strategy.

Amazon and Flickr appeared to have invested significantly in the new programme, registering key terms such as ‘Kindle’ and ‘Fire’ in unrelated new gTLDs such as .singles, .estate and .plumbing. Fortunately, they soon saw that such a defensive policy was in no-one’s interest and started looking at the DPML as the keystone in their defensive policy.

The most sensible approach is to ensure that key trademarks are registered in the TMCH and combined with a DPML block. While many organisations may think that is all they need to do, they are missing a huge opportunity to take advantage of the new dawn of the internet.

Opportunities and risks

With so many keyword-rich domain names already taken, the new gTLD programme offers the chance to create memorable, meaningful and relevant internet addresses—the three key pillars of the Google search rankings.

For instance, an organisation in the financial services sector now has the opportunity to use a .insurance, .bank, .investments or even a .mortgage domain. Some years ago the domain name insure.com sold for more than $15 million, but now there is an opportunity to create relevant digital branding for an organisation at the same price as a good bottle of wine.

However, few organisations invested the time or resources in defining the opportunities and risks that the new programme would deliver. At the very least they should look in detail at what new gTLDs will become part of our everyday digital life, especially those that have a relevance to the industry sector they operate in. A simple registration strategy is choosing the new gTLDs that have the most relevance to their business, and defining which names could cause the most problems should they fall into the wrong hands (for instance a .discount, .group or .website could give a cybersquatter some elements of credibility).

While there is some debate on what the right strategy is, the wrong strategy is certainly doing nothing. We have seen a number of major global brands infringed in the new gTLD programme simply because they have chosen not to protect any of their core digital assets. The cost of recovering domain names that have been registered by cybersquatters far outweighs the cost to put in place the simplest RPM.

A review of the number of URS cases that have been heard by the National Arbitration Forum reveals some global brands that have been forced to try to suspend some very key relevant domain names, such as a global airline that chose not to register a .flights domain and found out the hard way that it was being used by a third party.

But it is not only about the cost. Brand and reputational damage start to occur from the moment a domain name is registered by an unauthorised third party—a cost that is very hard to measure. As Donald Trump once said, reputation is like virginity: impossible to restore once it has been taken. That should be the key message for all brands that haven’t yet put in place a new gTLD strategy.

It is not too late to work with the industry specialists in putting together a plan that both grabs the opportunities of the new programme but also ensures that those dangers that lurk in the dark corners of the internet are addressed before they become major brand and reputational issues.

Stuart Fuller is director of commercial operations at NetNames. He has experience in brand protection, both in retail and in corporate re-sale markets. He can be contacted at: stuart.fuller@netnames.com