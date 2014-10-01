Subscribe
shutterstock-193033604-web
David Herraez Calzada / Shutterstock.com
2 October 2014Trademarks

Dolce & Gabbana among €5m counterfeit targets

More than 300,000 pairs of counterfeit footwear have been seized in Ukraine, according to reports.

Police seized the products which  targeted brands including Dolce & Gabbana and Baldinini, according to IP firm Petošević.

Police said the total value of goods was more than €5.5 million ($6.9 million).

The raids were carried out on several offices and warehouses in the city of Kharkiv, in the north eastern area of Ukraine.

According to Petošević, the investigation is still underway but police have established that the footwear was manufactured in China and Turkey, as well as the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv, Zhytomyr and Lviv.

A Ukrainian criminal group sold the counterfeit goods online, at shopping malls and at one of Kharkiv’s markets, according to the police.

