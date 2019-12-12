Disney ‘Frozen 2’ merch infringes TMs, claims retailer

A Nevada-based retailer is taking on Disney in a trademark infringement suit over ‘Frozen 2’ merchandise.

The complaint was filed yesterday, December 11 at the US District Court for the District of Nevada by Trust Your Journey, a company founded by a cancer survivor and widowed mother, which sells clothing, accessories and drinkware inscribed with positive messages.

Following the release of ‘Frozen 2’, Disney released a number of goods bearing the phrase “Trust Your Journey” including clothing, bags, jewellery, cups, rugs and books.

‘Trust Your Journey’ currently owns two trademarks for its name.

The company said Disney’s use of the phrase is likely to confuse and deceive consumers into believing there is an affiliation between Trust Your Journey and Disney.

In its filing, Trust Your Journey said it has used its trademarks in conjunction with the sale of environmentally friendly goods since 2007 across all 50 states of the US, through its online website and in boutiques, hospital gift shops and bookstores.

It asked the court to order Disney to stop using the phrase on all goods and destroy any merchandise bearing the trademark.

The complaint comes just days after Disney filed a trademark infringement suit against an online retailer for selling alleged counterfeit merchandise.

On Tuesday, December 10, Disney said Mouseprint Media is manufacturing and selling unauthorised goods through a number of online websites, online platforms and social media websites.

Disney took issue with Mouseprint Media’s use of a logo, named the ‘DisGear’ device which features which mimics Disney’s famous Mickey Mouse silhouette trademarks.

