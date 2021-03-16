Subscribe
shutterstock_1050298601_zdl
16 March 2021TrademarksAlex Baldwin

Dior struggles to register Galliano saddlebag design

French fashion house Dior has encountered more resistance from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) over its attempt to trademark a saddlebag design.

The bag, which can cost up to £4,000 ($5,548), was first designed in 1999 by John Galliano, and has recently been reintroduced and heavily marketed by Dior, according to The Fashion Law .

Dior filed a trademark for the bag design in February this year, with the application describing a “three-dimensional product design of a bag with a curved and sloping base, and a single flap with curved contours covering the opening of the bag.”

The USPTO denied the design application, claiming the application featured “non-distinctive product design or nondistinctive features of a product design.”

A final action refusing the registration was sent to Dior on March 9, 2021. According to the letter, Dior posed no evidence or arguments for its grounds to trademark the design aside from the statement: “Applicant’s applied-for-mark is distinctive and has become recognised as one of the most iconic bag designs in the world.”

The letter also states that, in order to meet requirements for acquiring distinctiveness, Dior must submit evidence of a prior registration of the mark or “sufficient relatedness of the goods in the intent-to-use application”.

Dior has six months to provide evidence before the application is abandoned. The company has the option to either submit a request for reconsideration or appeal to the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

Prior refusal

This marks the second refusal by the USPTO. The application was first denied on August 5, 2020, following a prior application from Dior in March 2020.

In this refusal, the USPTO highlighted that the classes under which Dior applied to trademark the design were “inconsistent with the product design depicted in the drawing.”

Dior had attempted to file a trademark under class 9 (protective cases), class 18 (leather and imitation leather), and class 25 (clothing). The USPTO argued that only class 9 was acceptable as written and proposed amendments to the class 18 and 25 wording.

In response, Dior submitted a response application, amending its class 18 wording and deleting its class 25 proposal.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Salesforce loses ‘SyftForce’ TM challenge

Hearings ‘hiatus’ as EPO commits to video review

Who speaks for the SMEs?

Greenberg Traurig new hire expands litigation practice

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Dior claims victory in China’s highest court
27 April 2018   China’s Supreme People’s Court has overturned rulings by lower courts and handed a trademark win to French fashion house Christian Dior.
article
Dior targets online counterfeiters in TM suit
6 November 2019   Christian Dior has filed a trademark infringement suit against the operators of a number of online websites which allegedly sell counterfeit products.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide